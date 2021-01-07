Spending for GO Local contest crushes last year’s amount

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Chamber’s GO Local & Win Holiday Contest has wrapped up and rewarded many residents for spending locally during the holiday season in a time when small businesses needed it most.

The contest, which kicked off in late November for Small Business Saturday, recorded $39,134 in spending at local restaurants and retailers through Jan. 1, a 291% increase from the 2019 contest.

The holiday contest was hosted virtually through the new GoLocalTahoe.com website, which was launched as a year-round local guide to dining, shopping, and services. To win three grand prizes, 174 participants submitted a total of 453 entries of local spending amounts at 71 participating businesses.

“The holiday season is one of the most profitable times for small businesses, and the pandemic really threatened that this year,” said Tahoe Chamber Director of Operations Emily Abernathy in a press release. “The GO Local & Win Contest worked to boost local spending, educate participants on the importance of choosing local and support businesses through this time.”

The grand prize winners, announced on the GO Local Tahoe Facebook page, are Katherine Dennis, winner of a $100 local gift card basket, Kathy Maldonado, winner of a $200 local gift card basket, and Lindsey Fransen, winner of $500 in cash.

Source: Tahoe Chamber