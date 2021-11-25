Spirit of Tahoe on way to basin

The Spirit of Tahoe/

Provided

The Spirit of Tahoe is headed to Lake Tahoe and is expected to arrive on the South Shore early next week, the Tribune was told Wednesday.

Traffic was backed up the better part of two miles behind the big boat as it was hauled north on Highway 395 through Minden and Gardnerville on Wednesday morning.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, the cruise ship and escort traveled north on Highway 395 from California and turned onto Muller Lane before heading down Foothill and Fairview and back onto Highway 88.

The big boat was accompanied by tugs in the form of pilot vehicles and an escort from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

It cleared the reader board on Highway 395 north of Minden by a margin of inches.

Kurt Hildebrand of the Record Courier contributed to this story.