Spirit of Tahoe yacht arrives on South Shore

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Spirit of Tahoe has cruised across the country by water and land and is almost ready for launch at Lake Tahoe.

The 75-foot long by 21 foot wide passenger yacht, that will eventually host daily public cruises, finished its 3,000-mile journey when was hauled to South Lake Tahoe late Monday evening.

The Spirit, owned by Tahoe Cruises, is designed to haul up to 133 passengers and will visit lake destinations such as Emerald Bay and the East Shore. The yacht features two full bars, a snack bar on the upper deck and a state of the art, full color, three dimensional sonar that can see all the way to the bottom of the lake, even at its deepest point of over 1,600 feet, said a press release.

The Spirit was purchased in Fort Myers, Florida and traveled over 1,000 miles by water to Galveston, Texas where it was updated for the needs of Lake Tahoe.

After the makeover, the boat was hauled over 1,900 miles by land to arrive at its new home at the Ski Run Marina.

Tahoe Cruises has been taking guests out on the lake since 1979 and is currently known for operating the Safari Rose, which has been voted Best Cruise on the Lake four years running. The Safari Rose, built in 1959 for the 3M corporation, has cruised out of Ski Run Marina since 2017.

The Safari Rose will be focused on private charters and weddings while the Spirit will focus on daily public cruises in 2022. The owners hope to have it ready for cruises at the beginning of next year.