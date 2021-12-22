Spirits brand uses NFTs to change face of fundraising; partners with Humane Society

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Satellite Spirits, producers of South Fork are revolutionizing fundraising with the use of non-fungible tokens.

The Grass Valley, Calif. company has partnered with the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe and NFTY Markets to launch PreMEMEium Vodka. Every bottle comes with its own unique NFT, and $10 of every bottle goes directly to the Humane Society.

Only 1,500 bottles paired with NFTs will be sold.

Provided

Satellite Spirits co-founder Jon Dorfman describes NFTs as a new medium of art, as well as a new implementation of technology. NFTs are a way to create technological scarcity by allowing artists to put a digital signature on a piece of art that is tracked using blockchain technology, the same technology used for cryptocurrency.

Each bottle of PreMEMEium Vodka comes with its own limited edition artwork, created by local artist Greta Schimmel, in the form of an NFT. The bottle comes with a QR code which when used, generates the NFT.

“It’s like digitally opening a pack of trading cards,” Dorfman said.

What makes this approach to fundraising unique is the potential for continued giving through one purchase. Not only does $10 from the purchase of every bottle go to HSTT, so does 10% of all secondary sales royalties of the NFT.

““The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is honored and very excited to be a part of this partnership. Non-profits, including ours, have spent the last year or so trying to capture fundraising income through the new NFT craze and when they came to us with such a unique idea, coupled with a tangible spirit many of our supporters already know and love – it also raises funds and awareness for many local organizations and artists, we couldn’t think of a better way for our organization to dip into NFTs,” said Katrina Johnson, Events & Fundraising Coordinator, HSTT. “HSTT is dedicated to saving and improving the lives of pets through adoption, community spay/neuter and humane education programs. We are so grateful to be chosen for this rollout and the funds raised in this partnership will undoubtedly help us save even more lives through our programs and services.”

Dorfman, who is also the CEO of NFTY Markets, is passionate about finding unique ways to use NFTs. NFTY Markets’ mission is to redirect consumer attention and intention around consumption and do so by leveraging the innovation made possible by blockchain and NFTs.

“I want to change how people interact with their communities,” Dorfman said.

NFTY Markets will be hosting a suite of physical products, each paired or associated with digital art (an NFT) and a specific philanthropic direction.

“By creating cause-directed premium physical products, partnered with non-profits from inception, we intend to change the direction of consumption entirely. This isn’t virtue signaling for a brand, these are brands built for virtue, built for intention, with new tools (NFT royalties) that enable new possibilities of lifetime value creation,” Dorfman said in a press release about the fundraising launch.

The NFTs will only be available for the first 1,500 bottles of PreMEMEium Vodka sold. They can be purchased in South Lake Tahoe at California Burger Company, Raley’s and Safeway.

To learn more about South Fork Vodka, visit http://www.southforkvodka.com .