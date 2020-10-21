Halloween happenings around Lake Tahoe Basin

Alpina Coffee in South Lake Tahoe has a donation coffin to fill up with canned good to support families in need this holiday season through Christmas Cheer.

Provided

Due to the pandemic, many life-long celebrated traditions have been canceled or changed including trick-or-treating through neighborhoods.

Local organizations and the community have stepped up to still offer kiddos around the basin an opportunity to celebrate the spooky season.

Volunteers of the Lake Tahoe Historical Society started a new tradition to cope with 2020 by creating a map that pinpoints specific street locations throughout South Lake Tahoe neighborhoods where creative, halloween-enthusiastic community members have set up decorations.

Parents can drive, bike or walk with children around all the different decorated locations.

This family event can be done in lieu of trick-or-treating on Halloween night or prior to.

Printed maps are available at the History Museum, 3058 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe, in the outside brochure rack.

The History Museum and Bookstore offers free admission from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday until mid-December. For more information or to download a map, visit http://www.laketahoemuseum.org.

Alpina Coffee in South Lake Tahoe has a spooky coffin waiting to be filled with generous donations.

A customer that frequents Alpina built and donated a coffin with hopes that it will be filled by canned food donations from the community for the Christmas Cheer Fund.

All donations will go towards helping families in need.

Those who donate also will receive a complimentary 12 ounce drip coffee.

The annual Trail of Treats tradition has offered Incline Village residents and the Crystal Bay community a spooky trail, games, contest, dancing and Halloween fun since 2001.

While they plan to continue the tradition, due to the pandemic, it will look a little different this year.

From 2-6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29 travel through the haunted forest to snap a family photo and enjoy the spooky season. The trail will have a one way path through the forest.

Face coverings are required.

The event will be based on a reservation system. For more information visit, https://inclinetahoe.org/trail-of-treats.

The event is reserved for Incline Village and Crystal Bay residents only.