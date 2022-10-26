Spooky season: Halloween events abound at Tahoe

The Haunted Hotel will feature two types of spooky fun, with an all-ages floor open from 5-6 p.m., and ages 14 and over from 6-9 p.m. Guests of the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe will pay $5 to enter, and non-overnight guests will pay $10.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Halloween weekend is coming to the Lake Tahoe Basin and communities all over are preparing for festivities. Local businesses will be hosting parties and events throughout the weekend, with options on the South and North shores, along with a few fun things to do in Truckee.

Hard Rock hosts Halloween fun

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe will be hosting multiple events throughout the weekend for Halloween, beginning with Zombie Cabaret: A Halloween Burlesque Performance from 8-9:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 27-29. The shows will be hosted inside Vinyl at the Hard Rock and is being produced by Dreu Murin Productions.

The show will bring the dead back to life with an erotic mixture of classic and modern Rock & Roll songs, seductive dances, and risqué aerialists. Tickets are $50 for VIP couch seating and $40 for general admission. This event is 21-plus.

The Hard Rock will also be hosting the Inaugural Blood Ball presented by Bloom Nightclub beginning at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Eat, drink, and be scary with chilling drink specials, hair-raising music by DJ Sn1 and a $15,000 costume contest. The first place winner will receive $2,500 in cash, second place takes home $1,500 and third place takes home $500.

Cover charge to the ball is $40 and will apply for entry and is subject to change. Upon entry, guests will receive a raffle ticket to win prizes worth over $10,000. Registration and costume contest judging is from 8-10 p.m. on Oct. 29 in the center of the casino floor, and top 3 costumes will be notified at 11:15 p.m. before being announced at 11:30 p.m..

“We are excited to create another memorable event for our guests,” said Executive Director of Marketing at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe Eric Barbaro. “Come prepared to have a bloody good time at the Blood Ball.”

To learn more, visit hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com .

Haunted Drag Show Halloween Party at Stateline Brewery

Stateline Brewery will be joining in the on the fun with OMNI Entertainment with their own Haunted Drag Show Halloween Party from 8:30-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Doors will open at 8 p.m. to the Stateroom for a night of spooktacular fun with five queens stepping out on stage to give all-out, ultra-fun, tailored-to-a-T performances.

Experience a night of laughs, fierceness and so much more with a live DJ, drink specials, and a costume contest as well.

Tickets to the event are $32 (plus taxes/fees) are available now on http://www.omnitahoe.com/event-details/HauntedDrag .

AleWorX at the ‘Y’ hosts multiple Halloween events, family-friendly included

AleWorx will be hosting multiple Halloween events this year, kicking off with their family-friendly Hoppy Halloween at the Lake Tahoe AleWorX Y location on Saturday, Oct. 29. This free event is a place where children can come dressed up and get candy sugar highs while adults can dress up and enjoy their own libations. There will be live music from 12-8 p.m. with activities for children and all community members gathering in one place.

Later that evening at their Stateline location, one of the hottest Halloween dance parties will be happening throughout the night, with a DJ and plenty of space to dance. Drinks will be available for purchase.

To learn more, visit http://www.facebook.com/events/1258101174986217 .

Spooktacular Halloween at Zephyr Point

The Spooktacular Halloween at Zephyr Point will also be hosting a family-friendly event benefiting Zephyr Point’s Youth Camps from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Zephyr Point on 660 U.S. Highway 50.

Parking to the event is $20, and carpooling is encouraged. For $5 a person, guests can enjoy a haunted house, trick or treating, pumpkin and face painting, fair games, the Gaga Ball, a bounce house, a hay ride, a costume contest for all ages and more.

Food and beverages will also be available for purchase. All activities are free once in the festival.

To learn more, visit http://www.zephyrpoint.org/halloween .

Halloween Celebration at the Heavenly Village

Come celebrate Halloween at the Heavenly Village from 3-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, for a free, safe trick-or-treating experience and Halloween celebrations like no other. The Shops at Heavenly Village have partnered with their friends at Desolation Hotel, Maggies Restaurant, Untethered and the South Tahoe Chamber to provide the largest free trick or treat event for kids the South Shore complete with a $1,000 costume contest.

In addition to the fun, the goal is to raise $10,000 for the Boys and Girls Club Lake Tahoe.

“It’s vital to have a safe trick or treat for kids in our community,” said CEO of the Shops at Heavenly Village Gary Casteel. “I am very proud of all the shops and organizations who volunteers and agreed to pass out candy for the kids. It is truly going to be an incredible event.”

The celebration will include over 50 candy stops from all the village businesses and multiple local community organizations, bounces houses, slides and attractions, zombie DJ’s, carnival games and prizes, and live music from Ted Kennedy and the Residents.

South Lake Tahoe Fire will make an appearance with their firetruck along with South Lake Tahoe Police Department, who will be handing out candy and stickers.

“We want to thank the Shops at Heavenly Village and Desolation Hotel for hosting the event and the Village businesses for rising to the occasion for our community,” said South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce’s Duane Wallace. “The South Tahoe Chamber is honored to support.”

The $1,000 costume contest is scheduled at the main stage at 6:30 p.m. based on different categories for the kids, along with a “Witches Walk” for moms to dress to impress with their best Halloween costumes and chances to win great prizes.

“We don’t do anything small at the Heavenly Village,” said Founder of Dreu Murin Productions Dreu Murin. “I want this to be the biggest and best trick and treat event ever to hit the South Shore. The kids in our community deserve it! I want to thank the Village Shops and all who are supporting our kids.”

To learn more, visit theshopsatheavenly.com .

Halloween Bash & Costume Contest at the Loft Tahoe

The Loft Lounge will be participating in the fun this year with their 6th Annual Halloween Bash and Costume Contest on Monday, Oct. 31, in Heavenly Village featuring DJ/Producer Groove Cartel, the former drummer for the band Infected Mushroom.

The loft will transform into the Village’s only Ultra Lounge, and on Halloween night, all bets are off. The restaurant and bar opens at 5 p.m. for dinner and cocktails, and drink specials will run all night. Music for the party will begin at 9 p.m. and the DJ will be spinning tracks until 2 a.m..

The cover charge to the event is $10 and tickets are available online for purchase as well at thelofttahoe.com .

The Loft will transform with decorations, party favors and a costume contest with over $1,000 in prizes of the top costumes of the night that include dinners, drinks, bottle service, show tickets, and more.

VIP tables and bottle services will be available at fire-pits tables. Email infor@thelofttahoe.com to reserve yours for the party.

To learn more, visit thelofttahoe.com .

The Howl-O-Ween parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. with prizes given out promptly after. It’s $10 to register in the contest, and proceeds benefit Pet Network Humane Society.

Hyatt Regency hosts Howl-O-Ween Parade, Haunted Hotel

The Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa, and Casino will be hosting their 2022 Howl-O-Ween Parade and Haunted Hotel events to benefit local community organizations.

“We are very excited to bring back our popular Howl-O-Ween and Haunted Hotel experiences to celebrate the spooky season here in North Lake Tahoe,” said Area Director of Marketing for Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Kressa Olguin. “Both events will feature a fun Halloween outing for families while helping to support two incredible local organizations including Pet Network Humane Society and the Incline Elementary School’s computer lab.”

The Howl-O-Ween pet parade and costume contest will begin at 4:30 p.m., with awards and raffle prizes pulled at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Resort guests and local residents are encouraged to show off their pup’s in their best Halloween outfit to a panel of judges. Proceeds from Howl-O-Ween will benefit Pet Network Humane Society.

Winners will be selected in a variety of categories including best costume duo for pets and their owners and best overall. Participants can register for the contest with a $10 donation fee to benefit the human society. Registration will take place at the resort between 4-4:30 p.m., and the contest will begin promptly after.

Spectators are encouraged to attend the parade to cheer on their favorite contestants. The event will also feature a raffle with prizes ranging from a staycation package to Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe to a gift card to Lone Eagle Grille.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, the resort’s second floor will transform into a Haunted Hotel experience. Each guest room will feature a different spooky theme, and will provide family-friendly scares for all ages between 5-6 p.m., and a spookier experience between 6-9 p.m. recommended for guests ages 14 and older.

The Haunted Hotel is $5 for hotel guests and $10 for non-overnight guests. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Incline Elementary School’s computer lab, which provides technological education to students to prepare them for the modern world.

For more information, visit hyattregencylaketahoe.com .

Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House Halloween Show

Metal Echo & Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House presents Halloween Rock n’ Roll Circus in the outdoor amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets are $15 and the event will feature local rockers Metal Echo and mesmerizing circus aerialists from Tahoe Flow Arts performing in the trees above.

The event will also feature a costume contest that will see prizes for the best costumes.

To purchase tickets, visit alibialeworks.com/incline-public-house .

Creepers Ball at Crystal Bay Club Casino

The Creepers Ball is coming to the Crystal Bay Club featuring the band Tainted Love at 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Crown Room. This 21-plus event is $25 (plus taxes/fees) and tickets are on sale now.

Tainted Love has been thrilling audiences for two decades with their high energy, over-the-top renditions of the treasure trove of pop music from the 1980’s. Their shows will deliver pulsing dance beats and fist pumping rock anthems while celebrating the spooky season upon the basin.

To learn more, visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .