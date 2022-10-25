Spooky Season lasts through Friday at Sand Harbor

The clear water at Lake Tahoe's Sand Harbor State Park.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Spooky Season at Sand Harbor State Park continues through Friday with daily double features on the beach in Divers Cove.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. a family-friendly movie will be shown followed by a short intermission. At 7:30 p.m., a scarier movie will be shown for older audiences (viewer discretion is advised and is the responsibility of the viewing parties). There will not be a second movie on Friday, Oct. 28; instead, a trick-or-treat event will be hosted after the 5:30 p.m. movie.

No food or beverages will be provided or available for purchase, nor will there be seating provided.

Participants should dress appropriately and bring blankets and chairs for beach seating. Snacks and drinks are welcome with the exception of glass, and a flashlight would be helpful as no lights are available after dark.

The projected high temps will be in the mid-50’s with the overnight lows in the 20s.

Nevada State Parks ask guests to “leave no trace” while using the park.

There is no cost for the event, however, there is a park entrance fee of $10 for Nevada registered vehicles and $15 for out of state registered vehicles.