Spooner Lake Backcountry trail closures start Monday
LAKE TAHOE, Nev. – Beginning Monday, the Nevada Division of State Parks will close parts of Spooner Lake Backcountry to replace dam and water pipelines.
“This essential project aims to upgrade water infrastructure and ensure the long-term sustainability of the area,” according to a Nevada State Parks press release.
The affected areas go from the Lakeview Trailhead in Carson City to areas within Spooner Lake State Park including Lakeview Road, Pipeline Road, Franktown Creek Road, Snapdragon Trail, Hanna’s Cabin Trail, Red House Flume Road, and East Tunnel Portal.
The closures are expected to last through the end of the month.
Tahoe Rim Trail, Ash Canyon Road, Marlette Peak Campground, and Hobart Reservoir and Campground will remain open.
“Visitors are encouraged to enjoy these alternative routes and recreational sites while construction is ongoing,” the press release said.
For questions, contact Jonathan Lesperance from Lumos Inc. at jlesperance@LumosInc.com, or the State Public Works Division at (775) 684-4141.
