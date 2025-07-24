Spooner Lake calls for public input on backcountry plan

A view of Spooner Lake and Lake Tahoe from Centurion II on Saturday, June 14.

Katelyn Welsh / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SPOONER SUMMIT, Nev. – The Nevada Division of State Parks hosted a public input workshop at the Spooner Lake visitor’s center last week to provide information on a new Master Plan for the Spooner Lake & Backcountry State Park.

While the workshop itself had just a few members of the public who attended—which rangers estimated at just around a dozen—an online form for feedback received over 700 responses.

The aim of the plan is to provide a comprehensive management strategy for the state park over the next two decades. Staff are taking into account feedback regarding what kinds of trails should be built and where, and how to improve the recreational experience while meeting conservation goals. The plan will also take into account potential events and educational opportunities.

“We want to balance the preservation of resources with recreation opportunities and give people a chance to voice what they want to see here, what they want to see developed,” said Chris Johnson, the Parks and Recreation Program Manager of Nevada State Parks.

One item survey respondents and visitors have noted is the desire for more dirt trails instead of service roads. “People want to get off these main fire roads and onto single track trails into the backcountry,” said Janice Keillor, Deputy Administrator of Nevada State Parks. “Those are really sandy steep roads, so not as fun to ride your bike on.”

People have also voiced “interest in shorter trails around Spooner Lake proper and a lot of interest in winter use,” Johnson added. Partner organizations, including the Forest Service, attended a stakeholder workshop in June, with around 40 agencies, to define priorities of the project.

Staff presented draft plans and possibilities at the park along with detailed maps of the region at the workshop. The park, located on the north side of Lake Tahoe, sees more than 100,000 visitors annually and spans more than 12,000 acres, with 60 miles of trails, historic sites and unique wildlife habitats.

Nevada State Parks additionally provides an online interactive StoryMap for prospective visitors interested in exploring the park in greater detail virtually.

While it holds very close proximity to Lake Tahoe, Spooner Lake is often less crowded and sees many quiet days, even during peak summer months. It is frequented by tourists but is most popular among regional locals who access the lake for hiking, equestrian and mountain biking trails.

The park has seen many developments over recent years. In 2022, the park opened a new visitor’s center. Parts of its backcountry, including the popular Marlette Lake and surrounding trails, are currently closed for rehabilitation through fall 2026.