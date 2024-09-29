Spooner Lake Frontcountry Improvement Project honored with TRPA’s Best in Basin Award for Sustainable Recreation and Forest Health

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced that the Spooner Lake Frontcountry Improvement Project has been awarded the Lake Tahoe Best in Basin Award for Sustainable Recreation and Forest Health. Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s (TRPA) award program recognizes projects, programs, and actions around Lake Tahoe that demonstrate exceptional planning, implementation, and compatibility with Tahoe’s natural environment and communities.

Beginning in 2017, the Nevada Tahoe Resource Team (NTRT) – an interagency collaboration between the Nevada Division of State Parks, Division of Forestry, Division of State Lands, and Department of Wildlife – embarked on an ambitious plan to revitalize the park facilities at Spooner Lake State Park. Today, the park serves as an educational hub and portal to more than 60 miles of backcountry trails, while boasting a transformed landscape, including a new visitor center, amphitheater, interpretive pathways, group-use sites, upgraded restrooms, and expanded parking areas. These improvements were strategically integrated with a comprehensive forest restoration initiative, making Spooner Lake a model for sustainable recreation.

Janice Keillor (State Parks), Kevin Fromherz (NTRT), Marc Lepire (State Parks), Anna Higgins (Forestry), Amy Berry (Tahoe Fund), Kevin Sellstrom (State Parks), Ben Fish (Design Workshop), Julie Regan (TRPA) Provided / TRPA

Roughly $9.1 million in funding for this transformative project was provided by a combination of Environmental Improvement Program (EIP) bonds, the Land and Water Conservation Fund, the Lake Tahoe License Plate Program, and the generous support of Tahoe Fund donors.

“Congratulations to our partners at DCNR for this well-deserved award,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “We are also so grateful to our donors for showing us the power of philanthropy in helping State Parks unlock the public funding needed for these very important upgrades at this very special place.”

“This project is a shining example of how state agencies collaborate to enhance recreational opportunities while protecting the natural environment,” said Bob Mergell, Nevada Division of State Parks Administrator. “Sustainable recreation is more than just upgrading facilities; it’s about supporting projects that benefit the water, forests, and wildlife of Spooner Lake, all while providing a memorable and enriching experience for our visitors.”

The project’s success demonstrates the power of collaboration and the importance of integrating conservation with recreation. “While we celebrate this accomplishment, the work of the Nevada Tahoe Resource Team is far from over,” said Kevin Fromherz, NTRT Program Manager. “We will continue to restore forests, meadows, streams, and wildlife habitats, all while implementing new sustainable recreation projects that will benefit park visitors for generations to come.”

The Nevada Tahoe Resource Team was formed in 2001 at the request of the Governor to implement Nevada’s share of the Environmental Improvement Program (EIP), which focuses on preserving Lake Tahoe’s natural beauty and ecosystem. Since its inception, the team of specialists from the Nevada Division of State Lands, the Nevada Division of Forestry, the Nevada Division of State Parks and the Nevada Department of Wildlife has successfully completed 142 lake-improving projects, with 28 more currently underway, making a lasting impact on the region’s environmental health.

For more information about the Spooner Lake project or the work of the Nevada Tahoe Resource Team, please visit https://lands.nv.gov/resource-programs/tahoe or contact Kevin Fromherz kfromherz@lands.nv.gov .