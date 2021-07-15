Spooner Lake temporarily closed for construction

Group West Construction working on a new visitor center and amphitheater at Spooner Lake. (Provided)



INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Spooner Lake has been temporarily closed to keep people safe during construction of the new visitor center and amphitheater, officials announced Thursday.

Nevada State Park officials said the closure is necessary to protect the safety of park visitors due to the presence of open trenches and heavy equipment operations.

The main entrance, parking areas and frontcountry will be closed to public access beginning on Sunday on Monday, July 19, and are anticipated to reopen in early September.

The Spooner backcountry and trails will not be affected by this closure and will remain open. However, park visitors are advised that there is no trailhead access, parking or facilities available at Spooner Lake.

The new visitor center and amphitheater will serve as the heart of the park’s natural and cultural history programs and ranger-led hikes and tours, as well as provide an immersive environmental education and science venue for students. The project will also serve as a major portal to the expansive and spectacular non-motorized primitive wilderness within the Lake Tahoe Basin.

This project is part of the Lake Tahoe Environmental Improvement Program and is a public-private collaboration between the Nevada Division of State Parks, the Nevada Division of State Lands, the Nevada Tahoe Resource Team, the Washoe Tribe and the Tahoe Fund. It is made possible by public bond funds, the Land and Water Conservation Fund, the Nevada Lake Tahoe License Plate Program, as well as the generous donations made through the Tahoe Fund by individuals and foundations who want to help ensure a sustainable Lake Tahoe for future generations.

For more information on recreational access during the project construction, contact Jennifer Ramella at 775-790-0971 or visit parks.nv.gov .