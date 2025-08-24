Sport broadcaster to promote local bike film festival

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Regional sports broadcaster, Outside Television Lake Tahoe (Outside TV) /Lake Tahoe TV, has signed on as an Official Sponsor of the 2025 Bike Tahoe Film Fest. Outside/Lake Tahoe TV joins film festival producer Bike Tahoe, a local nonprofit bicycle advocate. Together, they invite amateur filmmakers to submit their 60-second videos for a chance to become a finalist in one of five categories: Bike Park, Family Affair, Next Gen, Awe-Inspiring Beauty, and Extreme Adventure. Each video is 60 seconds or less, non-commercial, and have original or copyright-free music.

Finalists will have their videos broadcast on Outside/Lake Tahoe TV and displayed on social media platforms, websites and YouTube channels of Outside and Bike Tahoe. They will also receive trophies in their respective categories.

Video judging criteria is Creativity, Emotion & Engagement, Visual, Relevance to Category and Spirit of the Festival. An esteemed panel of Tahoe professionals in tourism marketing, media, trail advocacy, coaching and competition, reviews each video and scores them for Honorable Mention and Finalists.

Outside/Lake Tahoe TV GM Pete Loughlin says, “The festival is an outstanding opportunity for us to encourage and promote local visual artists and help build the Tahoe bike community. It honors us to play an important role in helping to make this possible.”

Bike Tahoe’s Ty Polastri says, “Outside/Lake Tahoe TV brings a level of credibility and reach that is essential for an inaugural event like the film festival. We are grateful to Pete and his team for supporting our efforts in building Tahoe’s creative and connected bike culture.”

Festival details and entry forms are available at https://biketahoe.org/bike-tahoe-film-fest .