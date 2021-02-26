Sports books buoy northern, small market win in January

Fueled in part by Tampa Bay’s surprise victory in the Super Bowl, Nevada sports books recorded their fourth-highest win of all time in January.

In addition, Gaming Control Board Analyst Mike Lawton pointed out football wagering benefited from an additional week of games in January compared to the same month a year ago.

Altogether, sports pools won $52.4 million, a 160%, $32.2 million increase over January 2020.

But with win on the Las Vegas Strip down 43.8%, a $250.7 million decrease, total win for the month was still off 26.6% at $761.8 million compared to a bit over $1 billion a year ago

The main culprit was Baccarat, which reported win of just $28.2 million, down $81.7 million. While the win percentage was down from 11.9% to 8.25%, the amount wagered on Baccarat was off even more — down $580.9 million or 62.9%.

Altogether, the Strip accounted for 90.9% of state total decrease in January.

Only one of the eight reporting areas in Clark County was up in January — Mesquite which saw a 6.3% increase.

Other markets, however, especially in the north, are doing pretty well assisted by the increase in sports book win. Most reported monthly increases for January.

Sports win was up 581% in the Carson Valley area, which includes valley portions of Douglas County as well as the capital. Carson’s total win was up12.9% to $9.78 million, primarily because slot win increased $1 million or 12.4%.

South Shore casinos at Lake Tahoe were one of the few reporting areas in the north to see total win drop. Win of $17.5 million was actually down 11.46% from $20.1 million reported in January 2020. Again, sports books did well at South Shore, reporting a 230% increase, to just over $1 million in win.

North Shore casinos at Lake Tahoe reported total win of $1.99 million, a 23.8% increase. Sports book win was up 797% in that market.

Washoe County as a whole was up 4.91% to $68.7 million. While the increases in Reno and Sparks were modest, the Balance of County that includes casinos outside those cities was up 24.75%.

Again the sports book win was up dramatically — some 1,200% to $4.13 million.

Churchill County’s 10 non-restricted gaming locations reported $2.05 million in win. While sports book win totaled only $28,000, it still represents a 624% increase over a year ago. The vast majority of Churchill’s win — $1.9 million of that total — comes from penny slots and multi-denominational machines.