Sports books report $185.6 million in Super Bowl betting

Nevada Sports books took $185.6 million in wagers on Sunday’s Super Bowl, up $31 million from last year and more than $5 million from the previous top wager in 2022.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22 with a touchdown in the final 2 seconds of the game in the first quarter of overtime play under the new rules.

The 49ers were the 2-point favorite going into the first Super Bowl played in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

“The Nevada Gaming Control Board congratulates and thanks all the stakeholders involved for successfully delivering such a spectacular event from the state of Nevada,” Gaming Control Board Chairman Kirk Hendrick said.

Sports books won $6.8 million on the wagers with a hold percentage of 3.7%.

It was the second win in a row by Kansas City and the third time since the last time the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in 2020.

That game saw one of the biggest sports book wins in the last 10 years at $18.77 million with a hold rate of 12.1%.