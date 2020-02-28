Coyote Indoor Soccer Program for kids begins Sunday

Tribune file



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Registration is open for the Coyote Indoor Soccer Program that begins this weekend.

The camps are for kids ages 7 to 15 years of age and are on four consecutive Sundays starting Sunday, March 1.

Participants can refresh their skills and keep your feet on the ball during winter.

Technical skills, such as improving touch, coordination, speed and tactical awareness through will be taught through drills and scrimmages.

All sessions are conducted by members of the Lake Tahoe Community college coaching staff and players and take place on the Coyotes home field, weather permitting.

The first session is for ages 7-11 and runs from 3-4 p.m. through March 22.

The second session is for ages 11-15 and is from 4-5 p.m.

A second camp will be held from March 29 through May 3, with a week off for spring break, with the same times for the age groups.

Each group of four sessions cost $79. Financial assistance is available by calling 530-541-4660 ex. 717.

For more information, call Lake Tahoe Community College men’s and women’s soccer head coach Jeremy Evans at 775-901-0587.