America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride rescheduled

More than 3,000 bicyclists annually participate in “America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride” around Lake Tahoe.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 29th Annual America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride has been rescheduled to be combined with the 18th Annual Tour de Tahoe.

The ride was originally scheduled for June 7 and it will now be held Sept. 13.

“This is an extremely difficult decision especially in that we have 800-plus team in training members with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society scheduled to participate and raise over $3 million”, said event director, Curtis Fong in a press release.

“We are fortunate to have Tour de Tahoe as a back-up event and hopefully life will return to a new normal by that date. By combining both rides, this year’s ride will be branded as America’s Most Beautiful Tour de Tahoe.”

Over the past 24 years, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society has brought over 27,000 trained athletes to the ride and has raised more than $108 million.

They will be rescheduling their Team in Training fundraiser to Sept. 13, as well.

All online pre-registered participants have had their registrations transferred to the Tour de Tahoe.

They also have the option to transfer to the 2021 Most Beautiful Ride or get a full refund.

The National Psoriasis Foundation will continue to be the Tour de Tahoe charity sponsor.

For more information and to register for the America’s Most Beautiful Tour de Tahoe, visit: https://www.bikethewest.com.