De-regulated Across The Country – The Status of Sports Betting in California and Nevada

Sports betting has exploded in popularity both across the US and the rest of the world, and it’s hard to get away from the fact that it’s more than likely here to stay for some time. For those that like to bet it’s a fun way of adding excitement and a little bit of extra spice to watching your favorite game, while its detractors claim that the positives of the industry are not enough to outweigh the negatives.

For those living close to the most beautiful lake in the country, the situation of sports betting is tricky. For those living in California betting is still illegal, while the neighbors living a ten-minute drive away have all the opportunities in the world to bet on an NFL game or a nba point spread if they so wished. With more and more states choosing to go down the path of de-regulation, it can be helpful to learn more about sports betting in the US, regardless of whether you have a personal interest in betting or not.

A supreme court ruling in 2018 made the way for sports betting

Today, it’s hard to watch sports on TV without seeing some form of an advert for mobile sports betting. A supreme court ruling in 2018 gave states the right to choose for themselves whether or not they were to allow betting on sports. This then led to some states allowing betting on sports outright, while other states only allow betting on sports to take place in person.

Sports betting in California

Somewhat surprisingly, California does not allow sports betting in any way, shape, or form. There were two proposals on the ballot in 2022, but both failed to gain enough support to pass. One of these proposals was to allow betting in person, while the other was to allow betting online.

At the moment it’s unclear when the next proposal will be brought to vote, but one thing is certain: it’s going to get brought up again. California is a potentially massive market for betting companies and many residents are keen to get the opportunity to start betting for themselves. Time will tell whether or not sports betting will become legal in the state, but most signs point towards de-regulation within the coming years.

Sports betting in Nevada

With Nevada being the garden of Eden for all things gambling in the US, it should come as no surprise that sports betting is entirely legal in the state. Even before the sportsbooks started to become commonplace across the country, betting on sports was legal in Nevada. After the regulations have become laxer in several states the interest and opportunities to bet exploded.