Football tonight: Incline has heavyweight clash with Pershing; Vikings take on defending league, state champs, Whittell off

Incline's Jorge Cardiel relays a play call to the defense earlier this year.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline football took a big step forward last week in trying to qualify for the playoffs.

There’s still more than half the schedule remaining, but the Highlanders 28-22 victory Friday, Sept. 20, over Silver Stage has set the stage for what can be a strong run at the postseason.

The Highlanders lost two weeks ago to Yerington 27-16 on the road, but the bounce back win vs. Silver Stage means they are not repeating what happened last year when they stormed out of the gate with two wins before losing seven straight to end the season.

Against the Nighthawks, quarterback Dylan Clearly completed 14 of 19 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns.

Cleary nearly doubled his previous output for yards and touchdowns compared to the first three games combined.

J.J. Snyder hauled in two of those touchdown passes and Jorge Cardiel rushed for 101 yards on 11 carries to lead the Highlanders. Cardiel has now rushed for 286 yards on just 24 attempts.

Also for the Highlanders, Jeremy Page caught four passes for 58 yards and also rushed for 43 yards on four attempts and Brody Thralls hauled in four receptions for 62 yards.

Incline (3-1, 2-1 2A Northern League) next has a date at 7 p.m. Friday against defending Northern League champion Pershing County (2-1, 2-0 Northern) in Incline Village.

Win that game and who knows, the Highlanders could thrust themselves into the mix for a league title.

Right now, Incline is tied for fourth in league, the last playoff qualifying spot.

2A Northern League standings: Battle Mountain 3-0, Pershing County 2-0, Yerington 2-0, Incline 2-1, White Pine 2-1, Silver Stage 1-2, North Tahoe 0-3, Coral Academy 0-3, West Wendover 0-3.

Schedule: Battle Mountain at White Pine; Coral Academy at North Tahoe; Yerington at Silver Stage; West Wendover bye.

South Tahoe this Friday plays at defending league, state champ Fallon

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Vikings are half way through the 2019 season and are still alive for a playoff berth.

The Vikings were alive last year as well, but South Tahoe in 2019 is well ahead of what that team accomplished.

South Tahoe has faced two straight playoff-bound opponents and lost both, 36-21 vs. Spring Creek and 51-14 at Fernley.

The road doesn’t get any easier this week, only more difficult when the Vikings visit league-leading, and defending state champion, Churchill County at 7 p.m. Friday in Fallon, Nevada.

The Vikings put up some good numbers despite being beat by Fernley, especially from running back James Adams.

The sophomore rushed for 151 yards on 29 carries and scored both South Tahoe touchdowns.

Adams has amassed 756 yards and four TDs through five games and is well on his way to 1,000-yard seaosn barring an injury.

Quarterback Jake Tarwater completed 14 of 28 passes for 214 yards. He has thrown for 1,406 yards and 14 scores through the first half of the season while completing 62% of his passes.

Tarwater’s favorite target this year is Mason Hage who hauled in seven receptions for 127 yards. Hage has 45 catches on the season for 833 yards and six TDs.

The Vikings are in seventh place in league and the top six advance to playoffs.

3A Northern League standings: Churchill County 4-0, Elko 3-0, Lowry 3-1, Fernley 2-2, Truckee 2-2, Spring Creek 1-2, South Tahoe 1-3, Sparks 0-3, North Valleys 0-3.

Schedule: Sparks at Spring Creek; Elko at Fernley; Dayton at Truckee; North Valleys at Lowry.

Whittell seeking 1st win of season

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The Whittell Warriors have had a difficult season thus far, losing all four football games they have played.

The Warriors started the season with 12 players and they’ve been able to field a team every week so far, something many 8-man teams can’t sustain.

The Warriors have totaled 30 points in their four games and have given up a lot more.

Whittell has a bye this week and is scheduled to host Excel Christian at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.

Standings: Pyramid Lake 3-1, Virginia City 2-2, Sierra Lutheran 1-3, Whittell 0-4, Excel Christian 0-0.

Schedule: Virginia City at Tonopah; Sierra Lutheran at Coleville.