Hyatt Regency hosting 24-hour bike-a-thon fundraiser for Incline Elementary School

Ride and Raise event will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Calif. — The Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino is hosting a 24-hour bike-a-thon on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

The event, called “Ride and Raise,” will raise funds for Incline Elementary School for their Health and Wellness Science Booster Committee.

Eighteen riders will ride stationary Peloton bikes located in the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe fitness center.

“We are thrilled to host our second Ride & Raise of the year to support Incline Elementary and raise health and wellness awareness for our youth of the future,” said Michael Murphy, General Manager of the resort. “We’ve chosen this organization because of their focus on overall health and wellness for our future generations something that our resort is very passionate about.”

The event will start at 4 p.m. on Nov. 19 and will end at 4 p.m. Nov. 20.

Patrons can make a flat donation or sponsor a rider on a pledge per mile basis.

To make a donation, visit fundly.com/ride-and-raise2019.

To find out more, email the resort at hyattlaketahoe@hyatt.com.