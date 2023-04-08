Incline baseball, softball teams look for first wins

YERINGTON, Nev. — The Incline baseball team remains in search of its first win of the season after suffering a three-game sweep to Yerington.

The Highlanders dropped a 15-0 contest and were limited to a pair of hits to open the series Thursday at Yerington.

Junior Cameron Bodel hit a double and sophomore Colton Barraza hit a single.

Incline returned to Yerington on Saturday for a doubleheader. The Highlanders took a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning of the first contest, but the Lions rallied back with four runs to take a 5-4 win.

Senior Justin Evasovic led the team with a double, a triple, and an RBI. Senior Felix Garcia, senior Jairo Maldonado, senior Carlos Ortero, and senior Erick Rodriguez each hit a double. From the mount, Ortero struck out six batters, and allowed four hits and four runs.

The Highlanders would suffer another heartbreaker in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader as Yerington again scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take a 12-11 win.

Barraza led the team from the plate with a double and a pair of RBIs. Sophomore Zach Harrell pitched five innings, struck out four batters, and allowed four runs and one hit.

Incline (0-8) then faced Sparks (8-5) at Greater Nevada Field in Reno on Thursday (results not available at time of press).

The Highlanders have the weekend off before heading to the Nevada-Utah border for a three-game series at West Wendover (8-5), beginning next Friday.

Incline softball swept by Yerington

The Incline softball team also remained winless after a trio of losses at Yerington last weekend.

The Highlanders dropped the first game of a tripleheader on Saturday, 19-1. Incline then suffered an 18-3 defeat in the following game, and 26-4 loss to close the series.

Incline (0-8) will travel to face West Wendover (3-11) for a three-game series, beginning next Friday.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.