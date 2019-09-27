Kirkwood deep riders awards submission open

Kirkwood Mountain Resort on a big powder day.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Dig out your best shredding photo of Kirkwood Mountain Resort.

Submissions for the sixth annual Kirkwood Deep Riders Awards opened Thursday, Sept. 9.

This year’s categories include, Female Rider of the Year, Grom Rider of the Year, Male Rider of the Year, Family that Shreds Together, Backcountry Award, Best Video Edit, Best Photo and Connection Award (showing a connection you’ve experienced on or with the mountain).

Submissions must be in by Nov. 15 and winners will be announced at the Kirkwood Deep Riders Award Ceremony on Dec. 14.

While you look through your possible submissions, you can mentally prepare yourself for opening day at Kirkwood on Nov. 27.

Videos must be no longer than three minutes and include at least one minute of Kirkwood specific footage.

Photos must be submitted by the photographer, not the person pictured.

For information, visit http://www.kirkwood.com/explore-the-resort/activities-and-events/kirkwooddeep.aspx