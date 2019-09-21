Lady Coyotes sweep pair, showdown set with Fresno

Lake Tahoe Community College women's soccer head coach Jeremy Evans watches his Lady Coyotes in action.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Community College Lady Coyotes swept a pair of non-conference games this week and have a showdown set up with unbeaten and nationally-ranked Fresno this weekend.

The Coyotes rolled past Taft 4-1 Saturday after being down 1-0 at halftime and beat Clovis 3-2 after the game was scoreless in the first half.

Lauren Wolcott scored two goals and Alexandra Trinidad and Jenny Camacho each had one goal against Taft.

Trinidad scored twice against Clovis while Wolcott added one plus and assist. All three LTCC goals came in the first 13 minutes of the second half.

For the season, Trinidad leads the team with seven goals and three assists (17 points) while Wolcott is right behind with seven goals and two assists (16 points).

LTCC pushed its record to 6-0-1 and hasn’t lost in the regular season since a 3-0 setback Sept. 22, 2017 at Fresno.

“This team has been notoriously slow starting each game this season, whether it’s the first game against Folsom and our most recent against Clovis,” said Coyotes head coach Jeremy Evans. “We are playing difficult teams, no doubt, but this is more about our mentality and approach to the game than what the other team is doing. We will be brilliant for chunks of each game, but we certainly haven’t played a single game this season — besides the one against Cerritos — where we’ve come out strong and played that way for the entire game. When that moment comes, it will be a sight to see. But until that time comes, we will have some nervy moments could suffer a setback. Hopefully we come out strong on Friday against Fresno. Because if that game doesn’t bring out our best, I don’t know what will.”

Fresno is 6-0-0 and is ranked No. 8 in the national while the Coyotes hold down No. 2

“This will be a major challenge,” Evans said. “Fresno has only lost a handful of regular season games at home since we started our program. They were the 2017 national champions and been the most dominant program in the north in recent history, and when they play at home, it’s one of the most difficult places to play in the state.”