Lady Vikings soccer ties NT, throttles Churchill

South Tahoe sophomore Marley Befu looks to pass earlier this season. Befu scored twice and had two assists Tuesday against Churchill County.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe girls’ soccer gave a little back after gaining an emotional victory over its rival last week.

The Lady Vikings tied North Tahoe, 0-0, last Friday evening in Tahoe City before bouncing back Tuesday with a 7-0 throttling of Churchill County at home.

South Tahoe (7-2-2, 6-0-2 3A Northern League) is getting used to hanging zeroes on the other team. The Vikings have surrendered just two goals on league this season and, after Churchill, has shut out four straight opponents, seven overall.

South Tahoe goalkeeper Phoebe Barkann has been the recipient of dominant play from her team and has played in every game, recording seven shutouts.

South Tahoe junior forward Kelsey Hogan has started hot this season with 10 goals and nine assists in the first 11 games. She had two goals and an assist against Churchill and leads the team by far with 29 points.

Sophomore Marley Befu enjoyed a monster game against Churchill with two goals and two assists from her midfield position.

Also for South Tahoe, Mackenzie Nealis scored a goal and had two assists, Giovana De Loia and Emma Terrell scored goals and Morrison Salmon and Sarah Hardin had assists.

The Vikings remained in first place, just one point ahead of Truckee (6-1-1).