Lake Show wins Flag football crown

News | September 16, 2019

The Lake Show put on a grand performance and won the Douglas County Parks and Recreation flag football championship. The Lake Show finished the season with an 8-1 record and won the title by edging New Order, 13-12, in the final. Lake Show is (back row, from left) Todd Hooper, Dan Anderson, Rob Testi, Dave Kolbe, Thomas Hunter, Ian Allen, Dave Bowles, (front row, from left) Henry Hooper, Jack Reneer, Kenny Reneer, Vince Escadero and Isaiah Womack.
