Las Vegas Raiders Sign Free Agent Dax Milner to Boost Roster Ahead of New Season

Football Image Provided

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed 25-year-old wide receiver Dax Milne, who arrives as a free agent after being released by the Washington Commanders in July. The 2021 NFL draft pick offers Antonio Pierce more strength in depth in his Allegiant Stadium roster as he looks to build on last season’s 8-9 regular season losing record.

Over three seasons with Washington, Milne made just two starts and played in 28 games, making one touchdown from 15 receptions for 120 yards. Last season, he was out on the Injured Reserve list, and in 2022, he led the NFL with 40 punt returns.

The Raiders have had quite a lean time of it of late, with back-to-back losing seasons after reaching the postseason in 2021. Las Vegas had not won a playoff game since 2002, the season that saw Bill Callahan take the team all the way to the Super Bowl, which they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-48.

NFL fans who are geared up and ready for the new season and want to place a wager or two ahead of the big kick-off can benefit greatly from the CBS online sports betting site, which offers great info, insights and offers for those seeking to maximize their potential payout.

Antonio Pierce took over from Josh McDaniels halfway through 2023, completing a healthy 5-4 record, and is looking to put his stamp on the Raiders roster. He is seemingly looking to put star player Davante Adams in his place, with the wide receiver apparently averse to preseason action.

The 31-year-old has apparently not played a preseason game since 2017 and has told reporters his stance on getting involved this summer, stating, “If I’m choosing, I’m not playing.”

Leading Pierce to respond, “No, if you’re healthy, you’ll play.”

Adams has returned to the Las Vegas Raiders after spending nearly two weeks away due to the birth of his son.

“Obviously, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do when it comes to family and, obviously, your children, but anytime you have to miss some time during camp at this point in the year, it’s not the most comfortable feeling,” commented Adams.

“But you’ve got to get back to work and, obviously, having some familiarity with the scheme, it helps me, eases my mind knowing I’ve done it all before. Still, being able to get those reps so we go hit it hard [will help] make sure we make up for any lost time,” Adams added.

Pierce used all his starters during his side’s 23-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, with the Raiders at one point having been 20-7 up.

45-year-old head coach Pierce came through the coaching ranks to take the big job at the Raiders, having served as linebackers coach and interim head coach, and the former Super Bowl champion will hope to hit the ground running when their season gets underway at the SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers before they then travel to the Baltimore Ravens and before playing their first home game against the Carolina Panthers in NFL week three.