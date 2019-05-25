Registration open for four-day Tahoe Rim Trail hike

The Tahoe Rim Trail Association is offering a new guided hiking opportunity for backpackers this summer.

The “Taste of the TRT” is a four-day, three-night guided trip along roughly one quarter of the 165-mile Tahoe Rim Trail.

From Aug. 20-23, hikers will explore northern segments of the Tahoe Rim Trail hiking west from the Mt. Rose trailhead, climbing the highest point on the TRT at Relay Peak, winding past Celebration Point where volunteers completed construction of the trail, and finishing at Tahoe City. The TRTA’s experienced volunteer guides and staff support hikers every step of the way.

The $640 registration fee includes pre-trip planning, a TRTA membership, a waterproof trail map, any necessary permits, free rental gear, and most meals during the trip.

“For many hopeful hikers, completion of the Tahoe Rim Trail is a bucket list item,” Lindsey Schultz, outdoor programs director, said in a press release. “We developed this new guided hike for those who don’t have time to complete the trail in one season and who would like the expertise of a guide along the way. The plan is to offer new sections each year, giving hikers the chance to complete the trail with guide support over the course of several summers.”

The “Taste of the TRT” is recommended for backpackers with previous backpacking experience, such as a Backpacking 101 or similar course.

Apply now for the August trip. Applicants will be subject to a medical history review and a hiking experience survey to ensure they are ready for the challenge.

For information or to register, visit TahoeRimTrail.org or call 775-298-4491.