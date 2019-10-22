South Tahoe tennis claims Nevada Northern Region championship

The 2019 Northern Region tennis champion South Tahoe Vikings last week after winning the title.

Provided / Christina Proctor

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe boy’s tennis recently rolled to its third north state title in the last four years.

The Vikings beat rival Truckee 12-6 Friday, Oct. 18, in a “hotly-contested rematch” to win the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A Northern Regional Championshipat the Reno Tennis Center.

“I am extremely proud of the accomplishments of this team,” said Vikings head coach Will Davenport. “The seven seniors who started on Friday won three regional championships in four years. To watch them grow competitively and develop as leaders has been rewarding for me.”

The Vikings beat Truckee by the same score a few weeks ago with several matches being close.

South Tahoe were equally better than Truckee in singles and doubles, with each group winning six out of nine sets.

Davenport said South Tahoe’s depth was key to winning with Truckee having the best singles player and contributing three points to the Wolverines.

South Tahoe’s singles players, No. 1 Juan Vazquez, Travis Lee and Quinn Proctor, all won two out of their three matches.

Proctor improved from the last time against Truckee, recording two points.

“Our quality depth was the deciding factor in the match,” Davenport said. “And Quinn Proctor showed dramatic improvement from our last match with Truckee.”

The doubles teams of Pete Sullivan and Adin Burns, Matthew Sullivan and Clyde Rypins and Andrew Lehmann and Aidan Walker all won two out of their three matches.

South Tahoe next will compete in the NIAA Individual 3A Northern Region Championships at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, at Tahoe Donner Tennis Center.

“We are preparing for the individual tournament,” Davenport said. “We have the top three seeds in doubles and are hoping for strong results from all of our players.”