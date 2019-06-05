Squaw Valley offering $5 lift tickets on Fridays in June

With a planned closing date of July 7, Squaw Valley will be the place for summer skiing in the Sierra.

Courtesy of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Squaw Valley is offering $5 lift tickets in June to benefit a local nonprofit.

Skiing and riding at Squaw is slated to continue into early July. The resort’s “Five Dollar Fridays” will benefit the Tahoe Fund, a nonprofit that supports environmental improvement projects in the region.

All proceeds from advanced online lift ticket sales on Friday June 7, 14, 21 and 28 will support the Tahoe Fund’s goal of raising $35,000 to assist the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition in providing “Bike Racks for Basin Businesses,” according to a press release.

The Tahoe Fund and Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition will provide low- or no-cost bike racks to businesses in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Squaw Valley has committed to matching ticket sales with an additional donation of up to $10,000. Five Dollar Fridays lift tickets must be purchased online or through the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows app more than 48 hours in advance.

Lift tickets purchased on-site on Fridays or online within 48 hours will be priced at $39 and will not include a donation to the Tahoe Fund. The $5 lift ticket is not valid for use on the Tram.

“Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has been a long-time supporter of the Tahoe Fund through our ‘Green Bucks’ fundraising program,” Amy Berry, CEO of the Tahoe Fund, said in a press release. “Because of their support, we’ve been able to build new hiking and biking trails in the Tahoe Basin, and support initiatives that help get people out of their cars. We are thrilled that with the resort’s help, not only can people ski for only $5 on Fridays in June, but we’ll be able to install more bike racks at locations around the lake.”

Squaw has reported over 700 inches of snow during the 2018-19 season.

Winter operations are projected to continue at Squaw Valley until July 7.

Learn more and purchase lift tickets at http://www.squawalpine.com. To learn more or donate to the Tahoe Fund, visit http://www.tahoefund.org/donate.