Free fishing day Saturday in Nevada

STATELINE, Nev. — Anglers this Saturday can fish for free in Nevada.

Anyone can fish for that one day without purchasing a license, but all regulations, such as limits and means of take still apply.

Traditionally, the Nevada Department of Wildlife has hosted or partnered with community organizations to host special events on “Free Fishing Day.” However, due to transmission concerns associated with COVID-19, those events have been canceled for 2020.

“The need to cancel these events is very disappointing,” said Chris Vasey, conservation education division administrator for NDOW. “They are something we look forward to each year. Few things are as satisfying as seeing a smile appear on the face of someone who just caught their first fish. Especially if they are a youth.”

Despite the cancellation of events, Vasey said Free Fishing Day is still a good opportunity for people who have never fished before to give it a try without having to pay for a fishing license.

It also is a chance for those anglers who haven’t fished in a while to come back and rekindle their interest.

Nevada has more than 200 lakes and reservoirs, 600 streams and rivers, and nearly 400,000 surface acres of sport fishing opportunities statewide.

Anglers can discover their local waterways and the fish that can be found there at http://www.ndow.org/Fish/Where_To_Fish/.

“At a time when so many people are looking for a change of pace,” Vasey said, “Free Fishing Day is a great opportunity to reconnect with the outdoors.”