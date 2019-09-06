Drivers, riders advised to share the road during annual Tour de Tahoe

Cyclists will take to the roads for the 17th Annual Tahoe de Tahoe – Bike Big Blue on Sunday.

Sunday, Sept. 8, cyclists will take to the roads for the 17th Annual Tahoe de Tahoe – Bike Big Blue.

About 2,000 participants will ride clockwise the 72-mile ride around the lake. The ride will start and finish at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe on U.S. 50, Stateline, Nevada.

The course includes over 4,000 feet of vertical gain including the 800-foot climb to the Emerald Bay lookout and the 1,000-foot climb to Spooner Junction.

For riders looking for a shorter option, Bike the West is reintroducing the Boat Cruise, which is a 35-mile ride. The riders start between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Along with Bike the West, Hard Rock Hotel, Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition and The National Psoriasis Foundation sponsor the ride.

Bike the West Event Director Curtis Fong published a letter on the company’s website reminding riders of the rules of the road and the rules of the ride.

No roads will be closed to drivers during the ride but both drivers and riders are advised to share the road.