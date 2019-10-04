Volunteers sought for 24th annual Lake Tahoe Marathon

Sunday's Half Marathon winners in 2018.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 24th annual Lake Tahoe Marathon is set for next week and volunteers are still needed.

The three-day event, Friday through Sunday, Oct. 11-13, will draw thousands of runners and features all kinds of races from kids short distances all the way up to a 72-mile overnight ultra run.

This race incorporates the beautiful scenery all around Lake Tahoe and is a great way to get out and enjoy the fall colors while supporting local runners.

The running begins Friday with the Lakeside Marathon, Nevada Half Marathon and Historic Fun Run to Nevada Beach.

The Lakeside Marathon starts at 6:15 a.m. traverses the Lake Tahoe from Lakeside Beach in South Lake Tahoe to Incline Village. Headlamp and flashers will be needed until the first-aid station where they wil be collected and returned after the race.

The Nevada half starts at 8:15 a.m. and the race begins at Spooner Summit and goes downhill all the way to Incline Village.

The historic fun run is a 10k and starts at 5 p.m. Neal Chappell will take runners past ancient Native American historical sites on the way to Nevada Beach.

The day ends with a party at AleWorX in Stateline from 4-6:30 p.m. where participants can check results, socialize and drink some craft brew.

On Saturday, races are throughout the day.

The Cal-Neva Marathon from Sand Harbor State Park to Homewood beings at 6:15 a.m. and runners will need headlamps and flashers.

The Carnelian Bay Half marathon starts at 8:15 a.m. and goes from Watermans Landing to Homewood.

The Saturday night Midnight Express 72-mile Ultra starts at The Landing next to the beach and finishes in the same spot the next morning. Participants run counter clockwise around the lake.

The 72-mile 4-Person Ultra Relay also starts at midnight and teams of two to four runners will take turns running eight legs from South Lake Tahoe counter clockwise around the lake and back to Lakeside Beach.

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday participants are asked to stop by Tahoe Sport & Fitness Expo to pick up race number and shirts.

Sunday is labeled Funday for the event and features the headline race, the Lake Tahoe Marathon.

The marathon begins at 8 a.m. at Meadow Road and California Route 89, south of Homewood and finishes at Lakeside Beach by The Landing.

The Edgewood Tahoe 10k at 8:45 a.m. is an out and back loop from Lakeside Beach along the famed golf course and into Kahle Meadow before returning.

The 16.4-miler starts at 9 and begins at D.L. Bliss State Park and traverses to Lakeside Beach.

At 10 a.m. the Optimist Free Kids Super Hero Pumpkin Runs take place at Lakeside Beach.

The Emerald Bay Half Marathon at 10:30 a.m. caps off the weekend’s events.

Volunteers are needed in a number of areas on Saturday and Sunday to help pull off a successful event.

Street monitors along the Lake Tahoe Marathon route between Tahoe Keys and Stateline are needed and also from Homewood or D.L. Bliss or Inspiration Point through South Lake Tahoe to Lakeside Beach.

A volunteer meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday of race week at the Lake Tahoe Pizza Co.

For information, call or email race director Les Wright at 530-559-2261 or leswright@sbcglobal.net or visit http://www.laketahoemarathon.com.