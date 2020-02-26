Kirkwood hosts comprehensive clinic geared for women

The 2019 Expedition: Kirkwood clinic.

KIRKWOOD, Calif. — Kirkwood Mountain Resort’s Expedition: Kirkwood is hosting a two-day intensive ski and snowboard clinic.

The clinic, held March 7-8, is geared towards women with an all women coaching staff but it is open to everyone ages 13 and up.

“Most women who come to the clinic have had a bad experience with a significant,” said lead coach Amy McCormick, meaning they’ve had their significant other take them on terrain that might be out of their skill level or their significant other has been too critical.

“My goal is to take them to that same sort of terrain and give them the tools they need to get down,” McCormick said.

“The women are super encouraging and supportive of each other,” said Expedition: Kirkwood Program Manager Matthew Keith.

The first day starts at 8 a.m. with a catered breakfast and yoga.

Then at 10 a.m., the group heads to the mountain where McCormick, along with coaches Debs Herne and Sandy Van der Pol, can get an idea about everyone’s skill ability.

The group is normally 20-30 people, although they’ve had up to 70 before. However, they split into smaller groups based on people’s skill level or what they’d like to learn or improve on, whether it be technique, speed, moguls, off-piste, etc.

McCormick will record video so the participants can see for themselves the things they need to change or work on.

“It’s a really good visual cue for everyone,” McCormick said.

After several hours of skiing, they break for a catered lunch then get back on the slopes.

The group gets together Saturday for an after-party at the Wall Bar. They are given goodie bags and can enter into a raffle, that nearly everyone wins.

Sunday starts again with yoga and breakfast.

McCormick said the second day is when a lot of the improvement happens because they are able to practice the skills they learned the day before.

McCormick has been leading these clinics for many years and has been in the ski industry for almost 30 years. Over that time, she’s seen the industry change for women.

“They’ve come out with better women-specific gear but also women are competing at a higher level,” McCormick said. “Just look at Lindsey Vonn and everything she’s done for the sport.”

Even at the two-day clinic, McCormick says she sees women challenging themselves and coming out of their shells.

For those discouraged to sign up due to lack of snow, Senior Manager of the Ski and Ride School Sam Mullens said conditions this year are perfect to learn on.

“If you can learn or work on your skills on groomed runs on bluebird days, you’ll be ready and know what to do on stormy powder days,” Mullens said.

The clinic is $465 and that includes all the meals and demo equipment. It does not include lift tickets.

To learn more or sign up, visit http://www.kirkwood.com/plan-your-trip/ski-and-ride-lessons/category/products/EK-All-Mountain-2-Day-Ski-Clinic.