13 STMS wrestlers headed to Tah-Neva Championships

Thirteen South Tahoe Middle School wrestlers punched their tickets to Lovelock for the Tah-Neva Championships at the championship qualifier Saturday, March 10, at Douglas High School.

STMS had 24 wrestlers competing, five reached the finals and three won gold medals.

Aiden Breen, a seventh grader in the 90-pound division, went 4-0. Teammate John Whisnant (165) used a come from behind overtime victory in the semifinals to secure his finals birth, then scored a third period reversal to earn gold.

Eighth-grade team leader Jonas Banks (150) pinned his way to the top, earning his fifth career gold medal for the Timberwolves.

Fellow finalists Patrick Webster (100) and Andrew Singelyn (135) were dominant in their run to finals but lost tightly contested matches.

Peden Magdaleno (80), Sophia Marroquin (100) and Chuy Chavarin (heavyweight) each won their consolation finals matches to take third.

Recommended Stories For You

The hardest working seventh-grade participant was undoubtedly Garret Friedrieci who suffered an early loss and battled back, wrestling six times to take fourth, said coach Ryan Wallace.

Also finishing fourth were Jackson Trew (80), AJ Webb (135) and TJ Hilton (HWT).

"This was the probably the toughest I have ever seen this tournament and our kids were awesome," Wallace said. "We wrestled hard, but more importantly we supported each other, showed good sportsmanship and didn't shy away from challenges. This may be my favorite team I have coached over the last decade and a half."

STMS heads east to Lovelock this weekend for the Tah-Neva Championships which pits the top four from the Western League against the top four from the Eastern League.