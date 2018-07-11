2018 ACC celebrity golf tournament begins, fresh off 2017’s record-breaking attendance

Celebrity golf is here.

Marked by interactions with frontrunners in the entertainment and athletic industries, the 29th annual American Century Championship (ACC) festivities began Tuesday with practice rounds. The fun continues through Sunday, July 15.

After record-breaking event attendance in 2017, this year's tournament is on track to be even bigger than before.

As of July 6, ticket pre-sales were trending 13 percent ahead of last year's numbers at the same time, according to Weidinger Public Relations — the company responsible for ACC publicity. At the 2017 ACC, host venue Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course welcomed a record 55,801 attendees (up from 2016's 47,109 attendees).

"Combine that with the favorable weather forecast and it could be another record," states the release.

Each year the ACC welcomes dozens of entertainers and athletes to compete for the grand prize: In 2018, the field of 92 participants will battle for a $600,000 purse.

This year's event attendees can expect to see athletes including NBA champion Stephen Curry, Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson, active and retired NFL quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Tony Romo, over a dozen Hall of Famers and former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder, who has clinched the win for the past three years.

Can't-miss entertainers include first-timer Ben Higgins of "The Bachelor," soap opera star Jack Wagner, Alfonso Ribeiro of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," and comedians Ray Romano, Rob Riggle and Larry the Cable Guy.

Charles Barkley also is one to watch, but not for remarkable skill: He is listed at 6,000 to 1 odds to win the tournament.

"It's as high as we're allowed to make the odds. I'd go higher if I could," said Sports Book Manager Dave Cudney in the press release.

New faces include actor Miles Teller and former athletes Reggie Bush and Vince Carter.

Practice rounds are held leading up to the official start of tournament play Friday, continuing through Sunday, July 15. Each day is filled with the opportunity to watch favorite celebrities hit the links and also snag a few autographs and selfies. Edgewood Tahoe's Hole No. 17 is known to be the life of the party, and its lakeside location is often home to many celebrity antics, whether they be dancing or shooting free throws at the basketball hoop.

Another top viewing location is Hole No. 7, which, according to Weidinger Public Relations, is "the place to see and be seen."

Tickets, available at the entrance gate to Edgewood Tahoe, cost $20 per person Tuesday through Thursday and $30 Friday through Sunday. Discount tickets are available at Raley's, Bel Air and Nob Hill stores ($17 for Tuesday through Thursday and $27 for Friday through Sunday; with a $50 grocery purchase, the price drops to $23 for weekend tickets). Children ages 10 and younger enter free when accompanied by a paying adult (limit two). Free tickets are offered to military members, who also receive one complimentary guest ticket.

Gate hours are 8:15 a.m. – 4 p.m. through Thursday, July 12, and 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 15. Edgewood Tahoe is located at 100 Lake Parkway in Stateline.

Visit http://www.americancenturychampionship.com for complete details and a spectator guide (including a list of prohibited items and a note on customs and etiquette).