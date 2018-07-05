44th annual Ponderosa Ridge Run set for Saturday
July 5, 2018
The 44th annual Ponderosa Ridge Run will be held on July 7 on a course that extends from Spooner Summit to Kingsbury.
The 9.5-mile trail run starts at 10 a.m. from the Spooner Summit Maintenance Station on U.S. 50 and finishes at the end of Andria off Kingsbury Grade.
The course on the fire access trail starts at an elevation of 7,300 feet and climbs nearly 2,000 feet in the first 4½ miles to its summit near Genoa Peak.
Rick Gentry set the course record of 1 hour, 1 minute and 23 seconds in 1986. Gentry, an elite runner who competed collegiately at Troy State in Alabama and later ran on a national level, lost his life in the wilderness off Mount Rose Highway during a winter blizzard in December 2010.
J.P. Donovan of Incline Village is the defending race champion after running 1:07:36 in 2017.
A $2 donation is asked from participants. Survivor ribbons and cold drinks will be waiting runners at the end of the point-to-point race. The race features steep hill climbs, no aid stations, no pre-race sign-ups.
Call Austin Angell at 530-541-5224 for information.
