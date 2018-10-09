AleWorX scored a pair of runs in the eighth inning to win the South Tahoe Softball League men’s championship. AleWorX and Mt. Valley Floors combined to score the most runs in a single game (77) Thursday, Sept. 6, with the champs prevailing 39-38 in an epic final. The final league standings were 1. AleWorX 11-3, 2. Mt. Valley Homes 9-5, 3. Crush Crew 8-5, 4. SS Bail Bonds 7-6, Kirkwood 4-8, Brotherhood 4-8, South Tahoe Refuse 1-11. AleWorX is (top row, from left)
AleWorX wins South Tahoe recreation softball title