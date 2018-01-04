Arctic surfer, photographer/filmmaker Chris Burkard coming to South Lake Tahoe (video)

Chris Burkard is well known in the world of surfing.

The self-taught 31-year-old photographer/filmmaker has won numerous awards for his work, which focuses on outdoor sports, commercials and landscapes. His work has been published by the likes of Surfer Magazine, Outside Magazine and National Geographic and used by clients such as The North Face, Sony and Apple.

Burkard grew up surfing in central California and currently lives in Pismo Beach, California — when he's not traveling the globe on assignment — with his wife Breanne and their two sons.

Today Burkard is followed by millions of people on social media (2.9 million on Instagram alone), which he says he uses to share his vision of wild places and inspire people to explore for themselves. His latest short film “Under an Arctic Sky” just landed on Netflix and highlights extreme surfers who travel to Iceland in the dead of winter to find the perfect waves.

Burkard will appear at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, upstairs at Blue Angel Café as part of Ski Run Presents hosted by Corey Rich and Chris McNamara to share stories and photographs from his travels. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for $20, cash only. Organizers suggest showing up early as the event is expected to sell out.

Tribune sports editor Bill Rozak caught up with Burkard on Thursday, Jan. 4, while he was heading over Donner Summit en route to Lake Tahoe.

TDT: Have you been to Lake Tahoe before?

CB: I brought a film up here last year we were touring around, and there's always great interest up there for that. I'll be doing that tonight [at the Alpenglow Sports Winter Film Series in Olympic Village], presenting a slideshow and all the proceeds will go to Tahoe Search and Rescue. And tomorrow my good friend Corey Rich asked me to come and speak about my job and answer questions. It's an opportunity to come up here and share my experiences. And all the proceeds from that will go to the Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association.

TDT: Do you ski?

CB: The rest of my time there I'll probably be skiing. I've never actually skied there and always wanted to go there when it's epic, like last season. But this year, we'll take what we can get. It's just epic to be here really.

TDT: Do you plan on toting your camera around with you on the slopes?

CB: I don't think so. I'm just going to enjoy and really take it in. It's just going to be good to be out there.

TDT: Where are you going to hit?

CB: I think the plan right now is to hit Squaw.

TDT: How long have you been skiing?

CB: Like four years. Growing up by the ocean, it kinda became a babysitter for me. For me to get good snow it was a five-hour drive so it was real easy to throw on a wetsuit and head to the beach. I've always wanted to ski there though. I used to visit my grandpa in Tahoe when I was a kid. I like going into the backcountry, so I have to brush up on my avalanche safety. I'm like a master of none, but I have the experience to get the job done.

TDT: What kinds of projects do you have coming up?

CB: Nothing huge right now. I've got a commercial project in Florida shooting a boat and I've got a couple of other jobs that might be taking me to New Zealand and Canada. But it's nice to be at home, I probably traveled too much last year. I'm looking forward to taking it one step at a time.

Under An Arctic Sky – Official Trailer #1 from Chris Burkard on Vimeo.