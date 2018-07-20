Babe Ruth All-Star baseball teams win state championships

Two teams, two state titles.

South Tahoe's 13-to-15 and 16-to-18 Babe Ruth baseball All-Star teams each won Nevada state titles recently and both will play in the Pacific Southwest Regional tournaments.

For the 13-15 year olds, it was their fourth consecutive state championship, a run that started with the players on the older team.

South Tahoe will start the Pacific Northwest tourney at 11 a.m., Monday, July 23, in Surprise, Arizona against a team from northern California. The tournament lasts through July 28.

Should South Tahoe win, it wouldn't play again until 11 a.m. Wednesday. With a loss, South Tahoe would be sent to the loser's bracket where they would play at 11 a.m. the next day.

There are nine squads vying for the regional title in the nine-team bracket.

The team is managed by Albert Aquino and coached by Mark Lehmann and Karl Koeppen. Players are: Cameron Lehmann, Andrew Lehmann, Jaden Aquino, Travis Lee, Ty Loughlin, Kiernan Feliciano, Miles Hamburg, Kade Koeppen, Jensen Smith, Noah Ramos, Aidan Walker and Trenton Schouten.

South Tahoe's 16-18 year-old All Stars will open play at 7 p.m. today, July 20, against Mountain View in Mountain View, California. The tournament lasts through July 23.

Should South Tahoe win its opening game, it would play at 4 p.m. the next day against the winner between Bakersfield, from central California, and Eagle Mountain of Utah.

Should it lose, South Tahoe would play at 1 p.m. Saturday to stay alive in the double elimination bracket.

The 16 to 18 All Stars are managed by Tommy Charles and coached by Ryan Schouten and Starbuck Teevan. The players are: Kevin Lehmann, Bryin Schouten, Peyton Galli, Chris Pfister, Aaron Johnson, Alex Kasper, Christian Jacuk, Jose Brugueno, Cameron Johnson, Colby Glaze, Auston Burdick and Tyler Wattanachinda.