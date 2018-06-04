 Base Camp wins Open League championship | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Base Camp wins Open League championship

Provided / Tobias Donahue

Base Camp won the Open League championship recently in the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department recreation basketball league at the Kahle Community Center in Stateline. Base Camp (9-0) beat NCE (8-1) 58-52. Base Camp is (top row, from left) Martin Rubro, Myles Delaurentis, Steven Koller, Roland Stone, (bottom, from left) Santos, Demitrius Punty and Skylor McNabb.