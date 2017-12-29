Big Air highlights local pro and amateur skiers, riders

Over a dozen local skiers and snowboarders will drop from an industrial, steel and wood scaffold in the darkness, launch themselves 30 feet in the air, and thrill the crowd for three straight days at the annual SnowGlobe electronic music festival this weekend.

According to a press release from On Course Events, the host of the fifth annual Big Air Exhibition, which started in its first year as a rail jam, local and regional professional and amateur athletes will drop from Lake Tahoe's largest man-made feature, hit a 25-foot jump covered in snow, and perform a variety of aerobatic tricks including 540s, 720s, corks and a variation of flips, spins and grabs as they fly more than 40 feet in distance. Special Snowglobe lighting is supposed to enhance the visuals.

Sierra-at-Tahoe, known for Olympic athletes winning gold medals by getting big air, is a main sponsor.

"Sierra-at-Tahoe is proud to partner with the biggest New Year's event in Tahoe," said resort communications manager Thea Hardy in a press release. "SnowGlobe brings contagious energy to South Lake every year along with thousands of visitors to the city."

Sierra also is giving a lift ticket to some three-day VIP pass-holders, to "enjoy the full Tahoe experience when they come up for the New Year's celebration."

Some of the athletes confirmed to be there are all based in Lake Tahoe except one and they include: skiers Alex Dorszynsky, Zack Steele, Shaggy, Geddy Miller, Max Finn, of Salt Lake City, Ceazar Rodriguez ;and snowboarders Jackie Lyle, Myles Hallen, Leo Trebotich, BJ Linne, Benjamin Wynn, Adam Lechner, Liam Nelligan and Jake Denham.

SnowGlobe takes place Dec. 29-31 at the Community Playfields off Al Tahoe Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe.