Buchholz leads Vikings track team in Reno

Nevada State 3A cross-country champion Carissa Buchholz was tough on her competition Saturday, April 14, at the Northwest Invitational track meet at McQueen High School in Reno.

The South Tahoe sophomore highlighted the Vikings' effort by finishing first in the 3,000-meter run. Buchholz finished the distance in 10 minutes, 54.91 seconds to narrowly edge the runner-up by .08 seconds. Twenty runners were in the race.

It was Buchholz's personal best for the distance, although it was her first time running that length according to her athletic.net profile.

She also ran the 1,500 and came in third place out of 42 competitors with a time of 4:59.35, just over 4 seconds behind the winner.

Buchholz helped the girls earn 11th place out of 17 scoring teams with 20 points. Overall, 21 schools were at the meet.

Viking hurdler and long jumper Theresa Sandborn earned points toward the team total with a fifth-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles. She finished with a personal best 51.22 seconds in a field of 27.

Sandborn also earned 18th out of 30 in the 100 hurdles and was 14th in the long jump in a field of 32.

Other top finishes for the girls included senior Ally Sullivan earning 12th in the 3,000.

The Viking boys didn't score any points, but senior David Holmes had strong efforts in a pair of events.

The long distance runner was ninth in the 3,000 with a personal best 9:56.65 out of 42 competitors. He also ran to 11th out of 60 runners in the 1,500 in 4:25.77, also a personal best.

South Tahoe's next meet will be Wednesday, April 25, at the Tahoe Truckee Lake Meet. Whittell and Incline high schools also are expected to compete.