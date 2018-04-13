Bulls, Rockets, NCE win Kahle Community Center recreation hoops titles

The Bulls, Rockets and NCE claimed championships recently in the Douglas County Parks and Recreation hoops league at the Kahle Community Center.

The Bulls edged the Lakers 32-31 on March 22 to win the fifth and sixth-grade title. The Bulls beat the Celtics in the semifinals and were led by Alexander Avina in both games. He scored game highs of 15 and 11 points. Phil Adina had 13 points for the Lakers while Waylon Lightner added seven. The Bulls finished the season 11-1.

The Rockets dumped the Warriors 51-37 on April 4 to claim the crown after defeating the Lakers 65-39 in the semifinals. Andrew Lehmann scored 25 points and Leif Ferrier scored 22 to lead the Rockets in each game. Alexis Zepeda scored 18 to lead the Lakers and Troy Dingman carried the Warriors with 30 points in the semifinals and 17 in the title game. The Rockets finished the season 9-3.

NCE cruised past Steamers 80-45 to win the open, 30-and-over championship. Duncan Kindeloe was unstoppable in both the semifinals and final. He scored 41 in one game and had 27 in the other. Tyler Pakes had 21 for Steamers and Kirk David added 15. NCE finished the season at 10-1.