Castles named All-State, MVP of 3A Northern League

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe football star McCallan Castles is known for his talents on the football field, but he also was a star on the basketball court this winter.

Castles is taller than most, scored points in bunches from anywhere on the court, set up his teammates for buckets and was maybe the best prep shot blocker in Nevada.

The senior was recently recognized by opposing coaches for his outstanding season as the most valuable player in the 3A Northern League.

He also made the 3A All-State first team.

The four-year varsity starter, who played his first two seasons at Berthoud High School in Colorado, filled up the stat sheet consistently.

He averaged about 18 points per game and just over nine rebounds. The 6-foot-6 forward/guard combo also blocked almost four shots and made four steals per contest. In just two seasons at South Tahoe, Castles blocked the fourth most shots in Nevada 3A history. He also led the Vikings in assists with 2.3 per game.

Castles finished his career with 1,198 point, 711 rebounds, 267 assists, 187 steals and 262 blocks, 150 over the past two years.

Vikings junior Kevin Lehmann received honorable mention. He averaged 10.5 points per game.

At the team's end of season banquet this past weekend, Vikings head coach David Finnegan named Castles as the team's MVP, senior Matt Cain was recognized as the team's best on-ball defender, Cameron Johnson was the best help side defender and Ruzzell Valiente won the Viking Award.

The Vikings finished the season 11-11 overall and 9-7 in league play, good for fifth place in the nine-team league. They were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round.