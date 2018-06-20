CUFA draws thousands to Lake Tahoe South Shore

It was a big weekend for soccer in the Tahoe Basin, and also around the world.

The 22nd annual Come Up For Air tournament, hosted by the South Tahoe Futbol Club, drew 175 teams from all over Northern California, Nevada and as far away as Idaho Saturday and Sunday, June 16-17, and thousands of visitors to South Lake Tahoe, while millions of other eyes were watching the professionals compete in the 2018 World Cup.

The CUFA tournament was spread across 18 fields on the South Shore and featured kids ages 8-19 competing in respective age divisions.

Lake Tahoe Community College hosted a lot of action with four games being played at the same time throughout the two-day event.