CUFA draws thousands to Lake Tahoe South Shore
June 20, 2018
It was a big weekend for soccer in the Tahoe Basin, and also around the world.
The 22nd annual Come Up For Air tournament, hosted by the South Tahoe Futbol Club, drew 175 teams from all over Northern California, Nevada and as far away as Idaho Saturday and Sunday, June 16-17, and thousands of visitors to South Lake Tahoe, while millions of other eyes were watching the professionals compete in the 2018 World Cup.
The CUFA tournament was spread across 18 fields on the South Shore and featured kids ages 8-19 competing in respective age divisions.
Lake Tahoe Community College hosted a lot of action with four games being played at the same time throughout the two-day event.
Trending In: Sports
- Tahoe Tribune review: Lime scooters fun, sometimes scary, to ride
- Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz excited for US Senior Open, celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe
- Steph Curry returning to Lake Tahoe for American Century Championship celebrity golf
- Icemen star Frys commits to college on East Coast
- CUFA draws thousands to Lake Tahoe South Shore
Trending Sitewide
- Lime electric scooters pose challenges for South Lake Tahoe law enforcement
- Contractor damaged land in Emerald Bay; former employee considering lawsuit
- Former Scripps/Howard estate on Lake Tahoe East Shore hits market for $35 million (video)
- Lake Tahoe elected officials fight for return of Sacramento NBC affiliate KCRA
- Guest column: A VHR owner’s perspective on what is happening in South Lake Tahoe (opinion)