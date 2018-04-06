Diamond Cup Challenge returning to Incline Village

An annual community ski-racing event that benefits the Diamond Peak Ski Team returns on Sunday, April 8. That's right: The Diamond Cup Challenge is back.

This weekend, Incline Village-based resort Diamond Peak welcomes all ages (and all experience levels) to participate in the yearly challenge.

"This is a friendly race set in a dual giant slalom format. Want to compete against or with your child, your spouse, your best friend or co-worker? This is where it is done!" states Diamond Peak's website.

Check-in begins at 9 a.m. on the day of the event. Day-of registration is available, although resort staff recommends paying and registering online in advance to save time (and money) at check-in. The Challenge begins at 1 p.m., and the entry fee includes two runs on the course, along with access to a celebration and awards ceremony at the lodge following the event.

Results are based on a combination of best times from the red and blue course. Races are conducted in a variety of categories, including individuals (by age and gender), family, husband and wife, father and son, mother and daughter, siblings, and many more.

Awards are granted to the top three participants in each category.

Recommended Stories For You

Call 775-832-1176 or email dpskiteam@dpsef.org for more information. Visit http://www.diamondpeak.com to register.

All proceeds benefit the Diamond Peak Ski Team youth racing program, according to the Diamond Peak website.