Diamond Peak Ski Resort kicks off early bird 2018-19 season pass sale

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. —Diamond Peak Ski Resort season passes for the 2018-19 season are now on sale at early-bird rates, and all passes include spring access for the remainder of this season.

"With more winter storms in the forecast this week, now is the perfect time to buy a 2018-19 season pass," Diamond Peak general manager Mike Bandelin said in a press release. "Just like in years past, we're excited to be offering our season pass holders a great price with a lot of bonus perks, including spring access for the rest of this season."

The early-bird season pass sale will run from March 16 through April 30 with value pricing on both unrestricted and mid-week passes as well as pass holder perks, including lift tickets at partner resorts.

If purchased by April 30, unrestricted adult season passes will cost $399 for the general public (or $289 for IVGID picture pass holders). Unrestricted senior passes (ages 65-69) will cost $159 (or $109 for IVGID PPH), while youths (ages 13-23) can buy unrestricted passes for $229 (or $139 for IVGID PPH).

Diamond Peak is scheduled to stay open through April 15, conditions permitting.

In addition, all 2018-19 Diamond Peak season pass holders will receive four complimentary bonus days at partner resorts across the western U.S. including Bogus Basin in Idaho and others still to be determined.

Every Diamond Peak season pass comes with a Peak Pledge — a promise of a full refund of the pass purchase price (minus a $25 processing fee) for refunds requested by Jan. 15, 2019 on unused 2018-19 season passes. No insurance or doctor's note is needed. Passholders just need to visit guest services by Jan. 15, 2019 to request a refund.

Diamond Peak's unrestricted pass is valid every day with no blackout dates. A midweek pass valid Monday to Friday is void during holiday periods: Dec. 22 – Jan. 6; Jan. 19-21; Feb. 15-24). The midweek pass is valid seven days a week starting in March 2019.

Passes may be purchased online at DiamondPeak.com, at the resort's guest services office during the remainder of the 2017-18 ski season, or by phone at 775-832-1253. For more information, visit DiamondPeak.com.