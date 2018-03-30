Diamond Peak Ski Resort’s Uphill/Dowhill Festival is this weekend

There's a chance first place in certain divisions at Diamond Peak Resort's Uphill/Downhill Dash this weekend won't win the championship, but racers behind better decently close and look amazing.

Competitors in Saturday's, March 31, race are encouraged to dress up to receive a time bonus, and also to have fun during the anchor event in a weekend full of games, workshops and parties that will help benefit the Sierra Avalanche Center.

Time bonuses are not awarded in the competitive/elite division where the more serious racing takes place.

The annual Luggi Foeger Uphill/Downhill Dash has turned into a weekend festival that begins Friday, March 30, just after the chair lifts stop churning for the day.

A human-powered snow sport movie will be premiered to go along with registration for weekend events.

Then on Saturday, competitors around noon will race to the top of the mountain using whatever human-powered method desired, skins, snowshoes or running shoes and then get back down to the finish line.

The dash, that also includes a recreational, shorter course, begins Saturday around noon. The long course is 2.6 miles, half up which is uphill. The short course is 1 mile, with approximately half uphill.

There are male and female divisions and also boys and girls divisions for kids 17 and under. There is also a Team SkiMo Division that will be 4-person teams in costumes. Participants can do either course.

There will be gear demos throughout Saturday provided by Tahoe Mountain Sports.

An awards ceremony and after party begins at 4:30 p.m. at Diamond Peak's Loft Bar with live music from Maggie's Farm.

An Easter egg hunt kicks off events at 9 a.m. Sunday. A March of the Penguins kids ski boot race takes place after and there are family-friendly base area relay races in the afternoon.

The weekend focuses on fun, skiing, family and enjoying the great outdoors via human-powered sports.

Some events include backcountry workshops and avalanche education provided by Sierra Avalanche Center, the event co-host. Certain activities have suggested donations to help with fundraising.

Luggi Foeger, an Autrian-born ski resort consultant, was hired in 1966 to design and build Diamond Peak.