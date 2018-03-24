Drum, Sullivan lead Viking golfers in 1st 2 tournaments

The South Tahoe Vikings boys' golf team earned second place on Monday, March 12, at Dayton Valley Country Club and the next day earned third place at Fernley Golf course.

Dalton Drum, on his 16th birthday, earned his first ever podium finish by earning second place at Dayton. He shot an 82 to lead his teammates by at least six strokes.

Also for the Vikings, senior Mickey Sullivan carded an 88, freshman Bailey Sommerfield fired a 91 and seniors Connor Molesworth and Cody Pakes shot 93s.

The top four scores got to the team total of 354.

Sullivan led the Vikings the next day at Fernley with a scorching round of 78. Also scoring for South Tahoe were Molesworth (82), Pakes (90) and freshman Marcus Slack (91).

South Tahoe's match on Thursday, March 22, was cancelled due to weather and will be made up April 25.

Recommended Stories For You

The Vikings next match is Tuesday, April 10, at Churchill County in Fallon, Nevada.