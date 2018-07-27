South Tahoe’s Babe Ruth teams make strong runs at regionals

South Tahoe's two Babe Ruth baseball teams made strong runs at their respective regional tournaments, but both fell just short of playing for championships.

The 16 to 18-year-old All-Star team lost 10-4 Sunday, July 22, to Washington Manor from northern California in the semifinal game of the Babe Ruth Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament in Mountain View, California.

The team began the tournament July 20 with a 7-5 victory over the home team, Mountain View. They played the next day and ran into eventual tournament champion Bakersfield, representing central California, and lost 11-2.

Minutes after that loss, South Tahoe battled for its playoff life and knocked out Heartwell, of southern California, 4-2.

The next morning, South Tahoe knocked out another team, Bingham, of Southern Utah, 2-1. But their run in the 6-team double elimination bracket came to an end later that afternoon against Washington Manor.

South Tahoe qualified for the tournament by winning the Nevada state championship.

The All Stars are managed by Tommy Charles and coached by Ryan Schouten and Starbuck Teevan.

The players are Peyton Galli, Kevin Lehmann, Bryin Schouten, Chris Pfister, Aaron Johnson, Alex Kasper, Christian Jacuk, Jose Brugueno, Cameron Johnson, Colby Glaze, Tyler Wattanachinda and Auston Burdick.

The 13 to 15-year-old tournament began Monday, July 23, in Surprise, Arizona just before the older kids' crown was awarded two states away.

South Tahoe started the tournament with a 3-0 loss against Bel-Mateo from the Bay Area.

The kids came back the next morning and stayed alive by bouncing Bingham 5-4. They did it again Wednesday morning, knocking out Vernal, of Northern Utah, 10-5.

South Tahoe's run in the 10-team bracket came to an end Thursday morning against San Benito, from central California, 15-1.

South Tahoe advanced to the regional tournament by claiming its fourth straight Nevada state championship.

The team is managed by Albert Aquino and coached by Mark Lehmann and Karl Koeppen.

The players are Cameron Lehmann, Andrew Lehmann, Jaden Aquino, Travis Lee, Ty Loughlin, Kiernan Feliciano, Miles Hamburg, Kade Koeppen, Jensen Smith, Noah Ramos, Aidan Walker and Trenton Schouten.