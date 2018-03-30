Freshmen jumpers highlight Incline track effort in Fallon

Freshman Millie Jenkins tied an Incline High School record and the young Highlander jumpers recorded the best results this past weekend in Fallon, Nevada.

Jenkins earned second place in the high jump Saturday, March 24, reaching a height of 5 feet, which tied the school record. She missed in her attempt at 5-2, like all who attempted, and was awarded second place.

Fellow freshman Jada Moore reached 4-10 to earn sixth place. Moore and Jenkins combined to score all nine points for the Incline girls at the 46th annual Fallon Elks Invitational at Churchill County High School. The Highlander girls finished 16th out of 23 teams, which included schools of all sizes.

Overall, the Highlanders sent four girls to the high jump final and all finished in the top 11 out of 18 that recorded a height. Forty-eight names were listed on the event roster on athletic.net.

Sophomore Samantha Giangreco cleared 4-10 to finish ninth. She looked to have cleared 5-0 on her first attempt, but the bar wobbled and fell.

Senior Haley Carlson finished 11th with a height of 4-08.

Jenkins also sprinted her way to 13th in the 100-meter run. She qualified for the final with a personal best time of 13.40 seconds that would have been good for fifth place in the medal race. She finished the final in 13.86. Eighty-five runners overall competed in the 100 and the top 16 times reached the final.

Confusion and lane mistakes caused the girls 4×100 relay team to miss out on setting its best time. Belle Johnson, Emma Perrell, Moore and Jenkins finished 13th out of 18 teams but was just one second short of recording their season record set last year.

Perrell also finished 14th in the long jump reaching a distance of 14 feet, 4 inches.

For the boys, the 4×200 and 4×400 relay teams earned the best results.

DJ Littleton, Bradley Rye, Eleazar Santiago and Dylan Cleary finished 16th in the 4×200. Cleary stepped in for injured, sick athletes and helped Incline edge fellow 2A school Battle Mountain.

Kai Martinez, Sebastian Hernandez, Cleary and Rye also earned 16th in the 4×400.

Freshman Niklas Pietzke competed in the 3,200 meter run for the first time this season and finished 28th out of 50 in 11:09.21.

The Incline pole vaulters will look to make their first appearance of the season at the team's next meet on Friday and Saturday, March 30-31, at the Reed Invitational.

The team will compete this weekend in the frosh/soph category before heading to California the following week.